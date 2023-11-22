Coach raves about Liverpool star Jarell Quansah

Bristol Rovers’ first-team coach Danny Ventre has been impressed by Liverpool youngster Jarell Quansah.

After coming through the Reds’ youth system, the 20-year-old opted to join Bristol Rovers on loan last winter to play regular first-team football and develop his career.

The defender displayed glimpses of his talent for the League two side last term before making his senior debut for the Merseyside club this season.

Quansah has already played a few games for Liverpool in the Premier League, but his appearances have largely been restricted to the cup competitions so far this term.

Now, speaking on The Redmen TV, Ventre says that Quansah has a charming attitude and also has an excellent ‘presence’. The coach further claims that the 20-year-old possesses excellent qualities and he could become a top-class player going forward.

Coach heaps praise on Quansah

Ventre said:

“Yeah, as a person you see young kids come through the door and you always wonder what they’re going to be like, but as soon as Jarrell walked through the door there was a presence about him. “A great kid, always saying good morning and good afternoon, asking questions. Into the football, you could see from the moment he landed onto the pitch his qualities and the attributes he had and the potential he was going to be a future star.”

After enduring a woeful campaign last term, it was thought that Liverpool would look to sign a new defender to bolster their backline last summer. It was even reported that the Merseyside club were exploring the market to sign a new defender as a potential long-term replacement for Van Dijk – who has already turned 32.

Several players were mentioned as possible targets, but they didn’t make a move for anyone before the deadline. So, it seems Liverpool want to provide a platform for Quansah to play regular first-team football and develop his career.

With Liverpool in the Europa League this season, they have the option to play the youngster in this tournament and help him gain experience.

Quansah is a highly talented player so he could turn out to be a key part of Liverpool’s defence for the future if he continues his progress and reaches his full potential.