Man Utd have made exploratory contacts over Joao Neves

According to A Bola (via SportWitness), Manchester United have made exploratory contacts over Benfica midfielder Joao Neves ahead of the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old has made a big impression since his breakout campaign with Benfica last season. He is currently a regular starter for his club in all competitions and has also become a part of the Portuguese national side. Bruno Fernandes recently said that he would love to have him at Man United and A Bola claim that the club have made some ‘exploratory contacts’ to find out conditions for a transfer.

However, the Portuguese outlet add that the Premier League giants are unlikely to land him during the winter transfer window unless his £105 million release clause is triggered. Benfica consider the midfielder as untouchable at the present point of time and have no desire to consider his departure in early 2024. United may have to wait until the summer to negotiate a lower price for the highly-rated star.

Future star

Neves has drastically developed since his breakthrough campaign last season. He is currently one of the first names on the team sheet at Benfica. The youngster is generally a holding midfielder, but can also play in the no.8 role or on the right side of the attack. His versatile ability could be compared with Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva. He could be a future star.

United have intensified their scouting on him but may have to wait until the end of the campaign to negotiate a suitable deal with Benfica. The Portuguese outfit accepted staggered payments from Chelsea for Enzo Fernandez last winter, but it was not until the Blues accepted to pay a higher fee than the release clause in his contract.

We simply don’t see United following the same route as they are in a more difficult position with Financial Fair Play. With the Glazer family not spending a penny from their own pockets, United find themselves close to breaching the spending limits and are definitely not in a position to secure a club-record deal to purchase Neves this winter.