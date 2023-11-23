Solskjaer heaps praise on Man Utd star Harry Maguire

Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has heaped praise on Harry Maguire after his resurgence this season.

The 30-year-old was purchased by the Norwegian during his managerial tenure at Old Trafford. The former Leicester City star enjoyed a promising start for the Red Devils but things went downhill for him after the first two seasons.

After dismissing Solskjaer, Man Utd opted to appoint Erik ten Hag as the new manager at the beginning of last term and Maguire found it difficult to break into Ten Hag’s first eleven last season. The Dutch boss was even ready to cash-in on him last summer, however, the defender refused to leave the club and eventually managed to stay at Old Trafford.

The Englishman didn’t have a good start to this season either as he found himself on the periphery for the first few games. But, he was given the chance amid the injury absence of several defenders. Maguire has grabbed his opportunity excellently and he has now established himself as a key player in Ten Hag’s first eleven.

Solskjaer heaps praise on Maguire

Now, speaking on Nettavisen, Solskjaer says that he was in contact with Maguire when the defender was going through a difficult period and the way he has handled that situation, it’s really admirable.

The ex-striker further claims that he knows how strong Maguire’s character is and that’s why he decided to make him the club captain.

Solskjaer said:

“I think he has dealt with it in a fantastic way. It has not been easy. I have kept in touch with him and I have nothing but praise for the guy. He has been in it. It’s not easy to leave Manchester United because you know there’s a downturn almost everywhere you go. You get paid for your efforts when you are that type, when you are a good footballer and show that you have a heart for the club.”

Maguire has turned his fortune around at Man Utd and it’s certainly admirable how he has managed to do that amid all sorts of criticism from the fans and the media. He now needs to continue displaying his best to keep hold of his place in United’s starting eleven and help the Red Devils achieve success in the future.