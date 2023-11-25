Chelsea keep eye on Habib Diarra

Habib Diarra is being monitored closely by Chelsea at sister club Strasbourg, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The France u21 international is emerging as one of the best fast-rising teenagers in Ligue 1 this season. Diarra has been one of the pivotal players for Patrick Viera’s side with nine appearances.

His performances last season drew interest from a host of European clubs including Wolverhampton Wanderers who saw a £21m bid rejected as the Blues co owners intervened to prevent the young star from leaving. Wolves ended up signing Jean-Ricner Bellegarde instead.

The youngster was still being courted by the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, and Wolves, but reports from Fabrizio Romano confirm that Diarra has agreed to a new contract to extend his stay at Stade de la Meinau until 2028.

The new contract should deter other suitors but Chelsea who invariably holds the right of first refusal closely monitoring his performances, in a bid to seal a move for the youngster in the future

The Blues watching Diarra

After coming through the ranks at Strasbourg’s academy, Diarra is rapidly emerging as one of the most coveted midfielders in Ligue 1. The French man exhibits relentless box-to-box capabilities. His strengths lie in exceptional ball retention and heightened defensive awareness, making him a valuable asset in the midfield.

Chelsea’s midfield is currently stocked with the likes of Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Romeo Lavia, Lesley Ugochukwu and Conor Gallagher. While Andrey Santos is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest.

The midfield is more or less jam-packed with Mauricio Pochettino opting for a preferable midfield trio of Caicedo, Fernandez, and Gallagher.

With Lavia returning from a long injury, competition for a starting berth will be intensified as all midfielders possess qualities that are worthy of a starting spot in the team.

Having just signed a new contract, it is unlikely Diarra will be sold next summer but if the 19-year-old keeps up with his stellar displays, a move away from Strasbourg will be inevitable except they improve their League position to contend for a spot in Europe.