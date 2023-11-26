Man Utd accelerate Jean-Clair Todibo and Goncalo Inacio talks

Manchester United are showing a keen interest in Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo and Sporting Lisbon star Goncalo Inacio as they line-up replacements for Raphael Varane, according to The Sun.

Varane has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and is likely to leave next summer as he is currently behind Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, and Jonny Evans.

The Red Devils are now looking to revamp their defense at the end of the season and The Sun claims they have accelerated their efforts to sign Todibo and Inacio after identifying them as prime targets.

Sun Sports reports that United’s new potential investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe has authorised the sale of Varane in what is perceived to be a squad overhaul. The 30-year-old is attracting interest from Bavarian giants, Bayern Munich who are closely following his situation at United.

Todibo is being tipped as a viable replacement for the Frenchman as he offers consistency while putting up high-caliber performances just as he has done with Nice over the years while Portuguese international, Inacio is also being courted as a long-term option for United in defense.

Need to bolster defence

Inacio is the newest rising star from Sporting Lisbon’s prestigious Alcochete Academy. With over 120 appearances for Sporting, the 22-year-old has amassed significant experience in the top flight having featured prominently in the Portuguese League and the Champions League. However, he won’t come cheap as he has a £52m release clause and Sporting are under no pressure to sell for anything less.

France international, Todibo is a blend of physicality, speed and technicality. He is combative while defending, proficient on the ball, fast in acceleration, and technically sound. His ability to defend and start transitions would prove an invaluable asset to Ten Hag’s defense if they could lure him to Old Trafford.

Any potential deal would reportedly cost around £35m, but Man Utd could face stiff competition as a number of other top European clubs are being linked with the Frenchman.