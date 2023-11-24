Manchester United and Chelsea vie for Palmeiras sensation Estevao Willian

Manchester United and Chelsea are among the clubs eyeing the potential transfer of Palmeiras and Brazil wonderkid Estevao Willian, according to Caughtoffside.

The 16-year-old is making rounds at the FIFA Under 17 World Cup with outstanding performances where he has netted 3 goals. Top European clubs are trying to make a move for the Brazilian as competition for the Brazilian is growing.

Spanish outlet, Mundo Deportivo reveals that Premier League sides, Chelsea and Manchester United have shown interest in the 16-year-old who prefers a move to Barcelona.

However, Chelsea hold a significant advantage over Barcelona as they are financially buoyant and could afford Palmeiras £52m [€60m] valuation for the player.

TeamTalk reveals that other European clubs such as Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Manchester City are “tracking his situation” as they explore an imminent move for the 16-year-old.

Long list of suitors

Having already recouped Angelo Gabriel, Deivid Washington, and André Santos from the Brazilian League, Todd Boehly will savor the chance to add another Brazilian gem to The Blues squad.

For United, signing young elite talents is high up the agenda of Sir Jim Ratcliffe upon the finalization of the 25% stake in United. Estevao will be high on the list as a statement of the club’s intent to rebuild with the next crop of elite talents.

Estevao is the latest talent out of the never-ending den of world-class Brazilian potential. He is nicknamed “Messinho” due to his similar playing style to Messi.

He dreams of a move to Barcelona but the Blaugrana will have to recoup a significant transfer fee to fight off interest from Manchester United and Chelsea.

Having been hit with financial setbacks, Barcelona may fall short of Palmeiras’ £60m valuation of Estevao, as other financially buoyant European heavyweights such as City, Chelsea and Madrid are ready to pay his huge fee and secure a move ahead of next summer.

However, Estevao will not move to Europe until he turns 18 in 2025.