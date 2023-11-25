Chelsea set to move for Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri

Chelsea have added Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri to their list of potential targets for 2024, as per 90MIN.

After making his breakthrough with Angers in 2018, Ait-Nouri established himself as one of the best young left-backs available. In 2020, he was loaned to Wolves, where he eventually signed a permanent deal for £10 million the following year.

The 22-year-old nearly sealed a summer transfer to French Ligue 1 side, Nice after being frozen out of the team under former manager Julen Lopetegui, but he has made a strong impact under current manager Gary O’Neil.

Ait-Nouri is making an impression once more and has caught Chelsea’s attention. 90MIN claims that Chelsea have been keeping tabs on the 22-year-old as they get ready for any changes to their left-back depth for the upcoming season.

The Tunisian international has a contract until 2026 and is valued at £21m by transfermarkt.

Depth

Dutch left back, Ian Maatsen is approaching the final 18 months of his contract and there are possibilities he could be sold this summer amid Manchester City’s keen interest in the 21-year-old.

Chelsea also have Marc Cucurella and Ben Chilwell in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad. Although Mauricio Pochettino will be keen to trim down the left back position which is bloated, it is important to maintain depth as it would provide competition for a starting berth in the team.

The Blues are also keeping an eye on Boca Juniors’ Valentin Barco as well Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies as left-back options in case either of Cucurella, Chilwell, or Maatsen is sold.

Ait-Nouri has impressed Chelsea, who are considering many options as competition for Davies and Barco increases. Ait-Nouri has also been earmarked by Liverpool, Manchester City, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain for a possible move in the summer.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea would increase Maatsen’s contract at Stamford Bridge rather than spend on another left-back. However, Maatsen’s stay seems unlikely as the Dutch international has found playing time difficult to come by.