Manchester United predicted line-up against Everton

The Red Devils have had a tough start to this season, though they have managed to win four of their last five league encounters. They are currently sixth in the table with 21 points from 12 games, sitting five points behind the fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

So, Erik ten Hag’s side will be hoping to win the game tomorrow and close the gap with Spurs. However, defeating Everton won’t be easy for United in this encounter.

The Merseyside club have been punished with 10 points deduction after being found guilty of breaching the FFP regulations. As a result, they have currently found themselves in the relegation spot so they will be fired up for this game to earn all three points and move out of the bottom three.

Team news

Man Utd have been struggling with several injury issues at the moment as Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro are all sidelined with their respective issues.

Jonny Evans is also unavailable for selection due to injury problems, while Mason Mount has now put his name on the injury list as well and is set to remain sidelined for the upcoming few weeks. Facundo Pellistri sustained an injury during the international break and is expected to remain sidelined for this fixture.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs Everton

Andre Onana also picked up an issue during the international break but is likely to be fit enough to start the game for United in goal. So, Altay Bayindir will have to settle for a place on the bench.

Harry Maguire is likely to keep hold of his place at the heart of United’s defence and he could be paired up with Luke Shaw – who is set to return after recovering from his injury. So, Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane could commence on the bench tomorrow.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was absent in United’s previous game against Luton Town due to a minor issue but he is likely to return and could commence in the right-back position in this fixture. Diogo Dalot might start on the opposite side and in that case, Sergio Reguilon will have to make do with a place on the bench.

Sofyan Amrabat and Scott McTominay should be in midfield, while Bruno Fernandes is guaranteed to start in the number ten position. Marcus Rashford is expected to start in the right-wing and Alejandro Garnacho could be on the left flank. So, Antony is expected to start on the bench tomorrow.

Rasmus Hojlund is in doubt ahead of this game due to an injury that he picked up against Luton so if he can’t recover in time then Anthony Martial could lead the line for United against Everton.