Mykhailo Mudryk urges Chelsea to sign Shakhtar star Sudakov



According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk is eyeing a reunion with Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov.

The Blues had another huge spending spree over the summer but they are still lagging behind in the race for the top 4. Manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Chelsea could look for offensive reinforcements in January and Gazzetta dello Sport claim that they could compete with Juventus for the signature of Sudakov.

The Serie A giants have been keeping a close eye on the attacking midfielder but he is now on the agenda of the Blues. The Italian source claim that the Bianconeri may not be able to challenge financially if the London giants make a move. Mudryk is also an admirer of his former teammate and insists on having him at Chelsea.

The 21-year-old is an attacking midfielder who can occasionally play on the left wing. This season, he has been in good form with 3 goals and 1 assist from 15 appearances. One of his goals came in the Champions League group stage clash at Barcelona where Shakhtar succumbed to a 2-1 defeat.

Aside from his goal involvements, the young Ukrainian has also impressed with his passing range, dribbling skills and ability to win duels. He has also been good in recovering possession. He has the potential to become a top-class playmaker in future, but the question is whether Chelsea need him.

They invested big to sign Cole Palmer from Manchester City and he has made a good impression. There is also Christopher Nkunku to return from his knee injury. The Frenchman has yet to make his club debut but comes with a huge reputation from Bundesliga where he scored and assisted goals for fun.

Chelsea should have a good working relationship with Shakhtar after signing Mudryk last winter but many believe they paid over the odds. The winger was signed for £62 million up front but he has not made any meaningful contribution. The Blues should not overspend on Sudakov if they want him.