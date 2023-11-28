Arsenal and Tottenham want to sign Santiago Gimenez



According to French outlet L’Equipe, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez after monitoring him closely over the season.

The Mexican star has been a fantastic performer for the reigning Dutch champions. He signed for them as a relatively unknown figure from Cruz Arul last year and went on to amass 28 goals in all competitions for the club. The 22-year-old has continued his good work this season with another 18 goals from just 16 games for the Eredivisie giants.

Such scoring form is bound to attract high-profile interest from European clubs and L’Equipe today claim that both Arsenal and Spurs are vying for the signature of the North American star. The French source mention that the London giants have been keeping an eye on his progress over the last 18 months at Feyenoord.

Top-class striker

Gimenez has been turning heads across Europe with his sensational scoring run for Feyenoord in the Dutch top-flight. The club are likely to consider his big-money exit sooner rather than later and it could happen during the January transfer window with both Arsenal and Spurs looking for reinforcement up front.

Arsenal have the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard to depend upon for the no.9 role but none have been consistent enough to lead a title charge. They need someone to take the scoring mantle for himself and Gimenez could be the permanent solution, judging by how he has fared in European football.

The Gunners are likely to face competition from rivals Tottenham for the £35 million star. Spurs did not find a replacement for Harry Kane after his move to Bayern Munich last summer. Son Heung-min has been the regular striker for Ange Postecoglou’s side, but the South Korean is better off from the flanks. They need a specialist to lead the attack as soon as January such that they can stay in contention for Champions League qualification for next season.