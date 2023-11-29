Ten Hag urges Raphael Varane to keep ‘patience’

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has urged Raphael Varane to keep his patience amid his recent struggles to break into the Red Devils’ first eleven.

After moving to Old Trafford back in 2021, the 30-year-old managed to establish himself as a key part of United’s first eleven over the last couple of years. He even started the season for Ten Hag’s side this term, but after returning from a recent injury issue, he has struggled to find regular game-time in recent weeks.

So, it has been suggested that the Frenchman has become frustrated with his current situation at Old Trafford and wants to move away in the upcoming window if his situation doesn’t change over the coming weeks.

It has even been reported that the relationship between Ten Hag and Varane is currently broken. Bayern Munich are reportedly planning to take advantage of this season and sign the Frenchman in the January window.

However, during an interview with the club’s media, Ten Hag has said that a deep squad is required to play through a busy schedule. So, only 11 players won’t be able to help the club achieve success.

Ten Hag urges Varane to keep patience

The Dutchman further states that he doesn’t want to make too many changes to his starting eleven which is doing well so others need to keep their patience and wait for their chances. However, Ten Hag also admits that it’s difficult to keep patience for those players – who have been doing well in training.

When asked how important it is to have a strong squad, Ten Hag said:

“Yeah, we need that with our condensed schedule. You need a lot of players. It’s about [the] squad. It’s not about only 11 players and some players sometimes they need patience and that’s difficult also because actually they deserve to play because they are doing so well. But it’s about a balance. You don’t want to swap too much. You want to use players and to believe in all the players and to give confidence to all the players, but we also have to work on routines.”

Maguire found himself in a similar situation last season when he was struggling to break into the first-team squad. But, he kept working hard and has now managed to establish himself as a regular starter for Man Utd this season. Therefore, Varane should follow suit to regain his spot in Ten Hag’s starting eleven.