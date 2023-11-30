Liverpool keen on signing Leipzig star Lois Openda

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing RB Leipzig star Lois Openda in the upcoming transfer window, as per the transfer journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

After joining the German side from RC Lens in a £35m deal last summer, the 23-year-old has enjoyed a stellar start for Marco Rose’s side this term, scoring 13 goals and registering three assists in 20 appearances in all competitions.

The striker showcased his qualities against Manchester City in the Champions League last night as he scored twice, though Leipzig had to return empty-handed as they lost the game 3-2.

So, it appears having been impressed by the Belgian’s recent promising performances, Liverpool have expressed their interest in signing him.

Writing on X, Tavolieri has said that several Premier League clubs have been showing interest in signing Openda with Liverpool among those to have registered their interest.

Openda to Liverpool

Tavolieri wrote:

“What an amazing performance of Loïs Openda during this first half. Belgian striker’s adapting perfectly with the type of play that fits with RB Leipzig… The transfer market in Premier League already very hot on him, as Liverpool. Wonderful talent.”

Openda is a talented forward and has already showcased glimpses of his qualities at the highest level. The forward is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the efficiency of finishing off chances and also works hard without possession. So, he would be a great coup for the Merseyside club if they purchase him in the upcoming transfer window.

However, Liverpool already have enough firepower in their frontline and they don’t need to invest more to strengthen that department unless they decide to cash-in on any of their forward options.

The Anfield club have struggled to keep a clean-sheet in recent times so strengthening the centre-back position over the attack would be a better decision next year.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool eventually opt to make a concrete approach to purchase the Belgian international in the upcoming transfer window.

Meanwhile, after drawing versus Manchester City last weekend, Liverpool will take on LASK in the Europa League in midweek before facing off against Fulham in the Premier League. So, Klopp’s side should return to winning ways in the upcoming games.