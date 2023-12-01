Manchester United predicted line-up against Newcastle United

Manchester United will go head-to-head with Newcastle United in the Premier League at St James’ Park on Saturday evening.

Following a disappointing start to this season, Erik ten Hag’s side have steadied the ship a bit in the league after accumulating 15 points in the last six encounters.

However, their struggles in the Champions League continue. Despite leading the game against Galatasaray in midweek, the Red Devils managed to earn only one point. So, following that result, they are currently at the bottom of Group A and are on the cusp of elimination from Europe’s elite club competition.

United will be hoping to return to winning ways by defeating Newcastle this weekend. But, coming away victorious versus the Magpies at St James’ Park won’t be easy and they will have to produce a clinical performance to win this encounter.

Team news

Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Mason Mount remain sidelined for this encounter. Tyrell Malacia has also been sidelined with a knee issue and after suffering a setback in rehabilitation his return date has now been pushed back. So, he isn’t expected to return before next year.

Jonny Evans is also unavailable for selection at the moment due to injury so he isn’t in contention to feature tomorrow. But, the good news is that Marcus Rashford is set to return for this Premier League encounter after remaining absent in midweek due to suspension.

Predicted line-up

Andre Onana is likely to continue between the sticks for United despite displaying a poor performance last time out. So, Altay Bayindir will be on the bench once again.

Diogo Dalot could return after starting on the bench in midweek so Aaron Wan-Bissaka may have to settle for a place on the bench. Luke Shaw is likely to continue in the left-back position for United tomorrow therefore, Sergio Reguilon will be among the substitutes.

After starting Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof in the last two games, Ten Hag may opt to change his centre-back pairing and start Raphael Varane, in that case, Lindelof might make way for the Frenchman.

Kobbie Mainoo is likely to return after commencing on the bench in midweek, while Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes should complete the midfield trio. So, Sofyan Amrabat could return to the bench after starting last time out.

Alejandro Garnacho might be given a break in this game after starting in back-to-back games so Rashford could come in for the Argentinian, while Antony should continue on the right flank.

Therefore, Facundo Pellistri will have to settle for a place on the bench once again. Rasmus Hojlund should be leading the line for United tomorrow so Anthony Martial could be involved off the bench.