Ratcliffe could target Toney and Guehi deals at Man Utd



According to the Daily Mail, Sir Jim Ratcliffe could look into deals for Ivan Toney and Marc Guehi once he takes control of the footballing operations at Manchester United.

Ratcliffe is currently close to securing a 25% minority stake at Man United. As part of the deal, the British billionaire will have influence on sporting decisions at the Red Devils and Daily Mail claim that he is expected to prioritise the purchase of homegrown stars over foreign players.

The outlet go on to highlight that Brentford striker Ivan Toney is on the radar of the Mancunian giants but they face competition from Arsenal and Chelsea. Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is another candidate on their shortlist, but the centre-back is more likely to move next summer.

Double English deal

Toney was one of the best strikers in the Premier League last season with 21 goals before he was banned for eight months for breaching FA betting rules. He will be available for selection from January 17th onwards but there are doubts whether he would be contracted to Brentford by then.

United are one of the main candidates to sign the English centre-forward and he could be available for £80 million this winter. Arsenal are reckoned as favourites to land him with their dominant position in the league as well as the opportunity to continue his career in the English capital.

However, United have the capacity to outbid them in the wage department and they will be hoping to pursue his signature in January with the extra investment from Ratcliffe. Toney would want a guaranteed starting spot at United and we could see him playing together with Rasmus Hojlund. He has been successful in a similar set-up at Brentford.

Guehi would also be a good signing for United, who are yearning for a young centre-back. The 23-year-old has shown his leadership qualities at Palace in a short while and has occasionally worn the captain’s armband. Guehi is a good distributor who likes to make clearances and recoveries. His ability to play at left centre-back is another big plus.

Ten Hag has struggled to find a permanent solution at left centre-back this campaign. After Lisandro Martinez’s injury, he has rotated between Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane in the role. Guehi, who is valued at £60 million, could be seen as a competitor to Martinez, and he could also partner the Argentine next season.