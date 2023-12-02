Ten Hag says Man Utd in ‘great position’ to finish top-four

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has claimed that his side are currently in a ‘great position’ to finish in the top-four at the end of this season.

Following a promising season in Ten Hag’s debut campaign as the new United boss last term, optimism was high that the Red Devils would continue the rebuild and bridge the gap with Manchester City this season.

However, things haven’t gone according to the plan for the Red Devils as they have endured a tough start to this campaign. Although they have recovered a bit in the Premier League after winning five out of the last six games, their struggle in the Champions League continues.

They are currently at the bottom of the group with four points from five games and are in danger of being knocked out of Europe’s elite club competition.

Nevertheless, Man Utd have managed to accumulate 24 points from 13 games in the English top-flight and are currently only four points behind the fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Ten Hag says Man Utd ‘smelling top-four’

Now, speaking on the club’s media ahead of the game against Newcastle United, Ten Hag says that Man Utd are currently in a strong position and are ‘smelling the top-four’. However, the Dutch boss says that in order to finish in the top-four, United need to win big games such as today’s one.

Ten Hag said:

“Injuries or not, it will not change their approach. It’s a very good team, very good mentality, so we have to play our best to get the points there. But, of course, that’s the objective and we are in a great position. “We are in a good position now in the table and we’re smelling the top four, so we have to get there. So then you have to win big games. It’s not going to be easy. We know that they will be highly motivated against us, but we have to match that. And not only match that, but do even more.”

Finishing in the Champions League spot won’t be easy for United unless they improve their performance level. Although they have won games in the league in recent times, their performance hasn’t been convincing enough.

It’s been suggested that the injury problems have been the main reason behind their downfall, but they need to improve their on-field displays if they wish to enjoy a successful season at the end of this campaign.