Arsenal plot audacious move to sign Chelsea target Victor Osimhen

Arsenal chief Edu Gaspar wants to trump Chelsea and complete a stunning move to sign Napoli marksman Victor Osimhen, as per TEAMTalk.

Osimhen has distinguished himself as being among the finest strikers in Europe over the last 18 months, with his form earning him an eighth-place finish in the 2023 Ballon d’Or voting.

The Nigeria international is contracted to the Italian champions until 2025, but has seen talks over a new contract at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona stall, leading to talk of an exit.

Chelsea have made their interest in the 24-year-old known, and consider him to be one of their prime targets for their problematic striker position. Osimhen grew up idolising Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, which has let to talk he may prioritise a move to Stamford Bridge.

However, according to TeamTalk, Arsenal are hoping to gazump Chelsea with an approach of their own for the Nigerian international, who could cost around £120 million.

The Gunners have shown that they are not afraid to splash the cash with their recent acquisition of England midfielder Declan Rice for around £105 million.

Manager Mikel Arteta is unsatisfied with the output of his strikers and will now look at other options on the market, with Osimhen emerging as a serious target.

The London side are aware of their need for a prolific striker and will, therefore, try to beat their city rivals to Osimhen. Arsenal can look to tempt the striker with the allure of Champions League football, which is not on offer at Stamford Bridge this season.

Also, Arsenal’s project is at an advanced stage, more so than Chelsea’s, and it would be understandable if the striker chooses to move to the Emirates Stadium next summer.

Gunners striker woes

Arsenal have looked like one of the best sides in Europe this season and sit top of the Premier League standings after 14 rounds of matches.

Their position and overall squad quality does not tell the entire story, as their strikers have often struggled in front of goal. By his own admission, Gabriel Jesus does not believe goal-scoring is his best attribute and he has just one league goal this campaign.

Also, Eddie Nketiah struggles regularly in front of goal and Arteta is often forced to play Leandro Trossard up front. The manager will be relieved to finally get a striker who can finish regularly, and this may be the final piece of their puzzle.

Osimhen would obviously be a sensational signing if Arsenal could pull it off, but they’ll face stiff competition from Chelsea – who have the financial muscle to compete for the Napoli ace.

With Arsenal now entering the race, Chelsea may be forced to accelerate their pursuit of Osimhen and try to broker a deal this winter in order to beat their London rivals to his signature.