[Teams] Newcastle vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from St James’ Park

Manchester United take on Newcastle United in a huge Premier League clash at St James’ Park tonight.

United boss Erik ten Hag has made four changes from the side that drew 3-3 with Galatasaray in the Champions League in midweek. However, under fire goalkeeper Andre Onana keeps his place between the sticks despite making yet another high profile error last time out.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka keeps his place at right-back with Luke Shaw starting alongside Harry Maguire in the middle of Man Utd defence. Diogo Dalot is recalled to start at left-back with Sergio Reguilon, Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane among the substitutes.

Kobbie Mainoo is also given a recall to start in midfield tonight. Scott McTominay keeps his place along with skipper Bruno Fernandes. Therefore, Sofyen Amrabat has to settle for a place on the bench.

Marcus Rashford is recalled to start in Man Utd’s attack this evening. He’s joined by Anthony Martial as the pair support Garnacho in the front three. Rasmus Hojlund and Antony drop to the bench.

As for Newcastle, Anthony Gordon starts in attack along with Alexander Isak and Miguel Almiron. Bruno Guimaraes partners Joelinton in midfield.

Kieran Tripper is at right-back once again with Fabian Schar alongside Jamaal Lascelles in the middle of defence.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Newcastle

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Lascelles, Livramento, Miley, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Subs: Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, Diallo, Murphy, Parkinson.

Man Utd

Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Shaw, Dalot, Mainoo, McTominay, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial, Garnacho.

Subs: Baynidir, Lindelof, Amrabat, Hojlund, Reguilon, Varane, Antony, Pellistri, Van de Beek.