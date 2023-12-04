Man Utd want to sign Jean-Clair Todibo in January



According to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo remains a target for Manchester United during the upcoming January transfer window.

Man United have had a difficult season and they suffered their 10th defeat of the campaign against Newcastle United on Saturday. They were second best in almost every department and were lucky to end up losing by a single goal.

It is quite clear that the club need reinforcements in January and a centre-back seems a top priority. As per Plettenberg, Todibo is on the shortlist of United this winter despite their long-term interest in signing Antonio Silva from Benfica.

The journalist claims that the Red Devils could attempt to sign Todibo in January while targeting Silva in the summer.

Top-class signing

United have been defensively vulnerable this season. They have been prone to conceding from counter-attacks and need to find a solution sooner rather than later to avoid dropping down the Premier League table. A new central defender could be pursued in January as a result. Todibo would be a top-class signing for United.

He is currently playing the best football of his career at Nice who have conceded just 5 goals from 14 Ligue 1 games. The Red Devils are yearning for similar solidity. Todibo would fit in perfectly with his strengths suiting the playing style under manager Erik ten Hag. He is strong with the ball at his feet and does not shy away from engaging in tackles and duels in and around his own box.

His ability to recover and make challenges in counter-attacking situations is another big strength of his. Plettenberg did not mention the price tag for the centre-back but reports have previously mentioned that he could be signed from Nice for £35 million this winter. His arrival could coincide with the exit of Raphael Varane, who has gone completely out-of-favour in recent weeks. The Frenchman has been warming the bench for several games under ten Hag due to tactical reasons.