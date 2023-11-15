Manchester United revive interest in Jean-Clair Todibo

Manchester United are considering a move for French defender Jean-Clair Todibo from Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s OGC Nice, according to The Sun.

The Red Devils made several advances to sign the 21-year-old last summer but he insisted on remaining with the League One outfit to get regular playing time and secure his chances of becoming a mainstay in the France national team ahead of the upcoming Euro’s

Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof are United options at right center-back but both have shown inconsistencies on several occasions which is why United have set their sight on Todibo who is a more consistent and reliable defender and has become one of the best defenders in Ligue 1 over the past two seasons.

With Varane likely to seal a move away from Old Trafford next summer, Team Talk reports claim United have turned their attention to Todibo, who is valued at €40m (£35m) by Nice.

Should Utd sign Todibo?

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to facilitate the signing of Jean-Clair Todibo for United as his inaugural transfer move following his impending 25% purchase of the club.

Ratcliffe is expected to take charge of all transfer activities, aiming to streamline spending after criticizing previous expenditures on unsuccessful signings.

Despite Todibo’s loyalty to Nice, Ratcliffe reportedly plans to persuade the player that the timing is right for a move, envisioning a strong defensive partnership with Lisandro Martinez when he returns from injury.

Given Varane’s contract expiration in June 2025 and his injury concerns, Todibo is more likely to stake a claim in Erik Ten Hag’s team upon his arrival.

Todibo’s skill with the ball is one of his greatest assets. He is a very forward-thinking player who contributes significantly to the initial build-up.

Not only does he have incredible skill with the ball, but he is also one of the most difficult defenders to run past.

The 23-year-old is an excellent player who still has several years of improvement ahead of him and will become better playing under Ten Hag who is renowned for improving and bringing out the best from young players.