Enzo Fernandez stands out for Chelsea v Brighton



Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez was in blistering form as the club beat Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The London giants have had another tough top-flight campaign and they have found wins hard to come by. The club ended a two-match winless run yesterday with a 3-2 triumph over Brighton. Fernandez was the star of the show with a brace. He opened the scoring for the Blues before converting a penalty which proved the match winner.

Fernandez was not at his best with his distribution with 26 passes from 52 touches but made amends by winning 6 duels and 2 tackles. The 22-year-old has been the subject of criticism for his lack of creativity since his big move from Benfica last winter and Chelsea fans will be hoping that he has turned the corner after his stand-out display yesterday.

Chelsea returned to the top half of the table in 10th with the win over the Seagulls. They had to work hard for the result after Conor Gallagher got himself sent off before the break for two yellow card offences. It was the second straight game where the Blues went down to 10 men. Reece James got his marching orders at Newcastle United.

Fortunately, the Blues were not trailing unlike at St James’ Park and they managed to give themselves breathing space in the 2nd half by getting the all-important 3rd goal from the penalty spot. Chelsea will be back in action against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening which promises to be another exciting contest.

This is a game which has delivered plenty of draws in recent times, but Chelsea can’t afford one at the moment as they are already 10 points behind the Champions League spots. The club need to keep on winning to try and close the gap before the New Year. Fernandez will have a big role to play from midfield against Man United.