Neville slams Man Utd after dismal Newcastle display

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has brutally slammed the Red Devils after their ‘poor’ performance against Newcastle United last weekend.

Erik ten Hag’s side have endured a disappointing start to this season but following five victories in the last six league encounters, it looked like they managed to steady the ship a bit.

However, after the defeat against the Magpies, they have now found themselves in a difficult situation once again. United displayed a dismal performance versus Eddie Howe’s side – where they eventually lost the game 1-0, though the scoreline could have easily been an embarrassing one.

So, following this result, United have now dropped down to seventh position with 24 points from 14 games, sitting five points behind the fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Now, speaking on his podcast, Neville has said that United were very ‘poor’ on Saturday and they continued to struggle against top teams away from home in the English top-flight.

Neville slams Man Utd

The pundit further states that Man Utd players looked ‘disinterested’ and their ‘body language’ was poor. Neville further says that he has got ‘bored’ of United and their style of football.

Neville said:

“It was a really poor performance, 1-0 doesn’t really tell the story. It looks like the players looked disinterested at times and the body language is poor. The performances are average, the manager starts to come under criticism. The problem is that there is a real pattern of them not turning up in big games away from home that they can’t shake off. “I’m bored. I have become tired of my own club. I don’t want to do their games [punditry/commentary] anymore, I don’t want to watch their games anymore and that is the saddest indictment that you can have of your football club when you become bored of watching them, when you become tired of watching them.”

Ten Hag has now found himself under a lot of pressure to turn United’s fortune around, however, things won’t get any easier for him as a tough run of fixtures lie ahead for the Old Trafford club.

So, this is the make-or-break situation for Ten Hag, if he can’t help United win some important games over the coming weeks then it’s hard to imagine that the Dutch boss will remain as the Red Devils boss for next year.