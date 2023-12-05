Man Utd and Chelsea in battle to sign £60m Mike Maignan

Manchester United and Chelsea are closely monitoring the situation of AC Milan goalkeeper, Mike Maignan, as per Footmercato.

The 28-year-old has been an indispensable figure in post for Milan since he arrived from Lille in 2021, conceding just 19 goals in his first 32 matches. His 17 clean sheets were pivotal for Stefano Pioli’s men as they clinched the Scudetto in the 2021/2022 season.

Maignan has a contract at San Siro until June 2026, but the France international is demanding a salary increment to be at par with other top goalkeepers in Europe.

Foot Mercato reports that there is a wide variation in the contract negotiation as Maignan is unsatisfied with Milan’s offer.

As per the report, the situation has alerted clubs in the Premier League with Man Utd and Chelsea now eyeing a move for the Frenchman. However, they’ll face competition from European giants Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain and any potential deal would cost at least £60m.

Another goalkeeper?

United boss Erik Ten Hag is reported to be unconvinced with Andre Onana after a string of high profile mistakes. United are in dire need of a long term solution to their goalkeeping woes. Summer signing Onana has been underwhelming, having conceded 34 goals in 21 matches across all competitions this season.

Manchester United are now eyeing another goalkeeper and Ten Hag is reportedly a huge admirer of Maignan so we could see the Red Devils making a formal move over the coming months.

Chelsea on the other hand were constantly linked with a move for Maignan last summer, but a move failed to materialize as the Blues ended up signing Robert Sanchez.

Sanchez’s performances have been unconvincing, having been found wanting in crucial situations. The Spaniard has just three clean sheets this season while conceding 22 goals in 14 matches so far.

It remains to be seen whether Man Utd or Chelsea will sign Maignan but the Frenchman would be an excellent signing if either of the Premier League giants were able to lure him to England.