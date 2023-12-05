Pundit urges Ten Hag to drop Marcus Rashford vs Chelsea

ESPN pundit Shaka Hislop has urged Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to drop Marcus Rashford against Chelsea following his dismal performance versus Newcastle United last weekend.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign last term, scoring 30 goals and registering nine assists in 56 appearances in all competitions. However, the forward has endured a dire season so far, scoring twice and notching up three assists in 18 appearances in all competitions.

Rashford started the game against Newcastle last Saturday but displayed a poor performance before being taken off at the hour mark. Now, speaking on ESPN FC Show, when Hislop was asked what Ten Hag should do with the striker versus Chelsea, the former goalkeeper said that the Dutch boss should drop him from the starting eleven.

The pundit further states that it was one of the worst performances that the ex-Newcastle star ever witnessed from anyone in his life so Ten Hag should set the standard by dropping Rashford and sending a message to other players that it’s not acceptable to display such a poor performance.

Hislop said:

“You’ve got to leave Marcus Rashford out. Absolutely. I’ve sat here and I’ve tried to back Marcus Rashford, I think he’s an incredible talent. Arguably the most talented player in that Manchester United dressing room. “You cannot have somebody, even if it’s the most talented player in the dressing room, strolling about the park like Marcus Rashford did against Newcastle. You simply cannot. Even if it’s an effort and just to say I am not accepting this from anyone. You have to leave him out. Otherwise, you give everybody licence to do similar. I do not think I have seen a worse effort on the football field.”

Pundit urges Ten Hag to drop Rashford

Rashford has been struggling to perform at his best and his lack of work-rate without possession has made the United fans question his commitment level. Therefore, it’s now going to be interesting to see whether Ten Hag opts to start the Englishman versus Chelsea tomorrow.

Man Utd are currently in disarray and it’s been suggested that Ten Hag has started to lose the dressing room with more than half of the players already questioning the Dutch boss’ management skills.

Meanwhile, United will face a tough run of games over the coming days as after playing against Chelsea, they will face off against Bournemouth next weekend before back-to-back crucial games versus Bayern Munich and Liverpool next week.

So, it remains to be seen whether Ten Hag can keep his job at Man Utd by helping his side win a few important games over the coming weeks.