Tottenham and Liverpool are among a host of clubs showing an interest in LOSC Lille right back, Tiago Santos, according to TeamTalk.

The Portugal u21 international has been a vital player for Paulo Fonseca’s young squad this season, featuring in 17 matches. And his potential hasn’t gone unnoticed here in the Premier League.

The report says Tottenham and Liverpool are showing a keen interest in Santos having scouted him and team mate Leny Yoro. However, they’ll face stiff competition from rivals Chelsea, Man Utd and West Ham.

Liverpool are in search of a natural right back to deputize Trent Alexander-Arnold. Arnold could be moved to midfield where he thrives the most and a viable right-back could be brought in to occupy that role. The Reds have now identified Santos as a potential option for Jürgen Klopp’s team.

Tottenham are also continuing to rebuild their squad under Ange Postecoglou and the Aussie manager is seemingly looking to bring in another right-back to compete with Pedro Porro.

Santos, who is valued at £4.2m by transfermarkt, has a long-term contract to remain at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy until June 2028, putting Lille in a favourable position to demand a sizeable transfer fee if they choose to cash-in.

Portugal’s rising star

Santos initially trained as a winger but has seamlessly transitioned to a full-back, showcasing undeniable technical prowess in his gameplay. His agility and adept zigzag movements, coupled with the ability to swiftly change the ball’s direction, enable him to outmaneuver opponents effectively.

Remarkably, the 21-year-old excels in demonstrating proficiency with both feet and showcasing a knack for creating opportunities by consistently gaining an advantageous position in the opposing team’s final third.

Offensively, Santos adeptly navigates spaces in central and side corridors, unhesitant to operate on tighter grounds due to his exceptional technical quality. Defensively, he adheres to the organized defensive line’s principles, exhibiting quality in implementing defensive aspects such as containment, coverage, and balance.

Looking ahead, Tiago Santos’ promising future unfolds as he cements his role as a starter at right-back for Lille this season.

A potential leap in his career trajectory looms large, with Premier League giants Liverpool and Tottenham actively vying for his signature.