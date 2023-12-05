Pundit claims Alexander-Arnold is ‘the best passer’ in PL

Former striker turned pundit Paul Merson has claimed that Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold is ‘the best passer’ in the Premier League at the moment.

Despite playing in the right-back position over the last few years, the 25-year-old has been the most creative player in Jurgen Klopp’s starting eleven. However, he started the new campaign slowly, though he has now found his form in recent times, scoring in the back-to-back league games.

Now, writing on Sportskeeda, Merson has claimed that Alexander-Arnold is ‘the best passer’ in the league but he lacks quality in defensive contributions. So, Jurgen Klopp should deploy him in the midfield to control games when they find themselves on the back foot.

Merson wrote:

“Trent Alexander-Arnold is the best passer of the ball in the Premier League. When you need goals and you’ve got a lot of the ball, you need to put him in midfield. I don’t think he’s the greatest defender in the world, but when he’s on the ball, there aren’t too many who are better. “If Liverpool are on top of their game, I don’t think they’ll have any problems. They weren’t at their best yesterday and nearly got stung at home by Fulham. They need to blow these teams away in the first twenty minutes.”

Merson says Alexander-Arnold is ‘the best’

After a disappointing campaign last term, Liverpool have enjoyed a promising start this season, sitting second in the league with 31 points from 13 games, only two points behind the league leaders Arsenal.

So, the early signs suggest Klopp’s side would be able to mount a title charge this season. However, the only issue that could prevent them from doing that is their inability to keep a clean-sheet.

They have been conceding goals consistently this season and Klopp’s side have found themselves trailing on several occasions but their resilience has helped them earn points from behind.

However, if they continue to leak goals then it would be difficult for them to win the title this term. So, the Merseyside club should sign a new defender in January to help Klopp challenge on all fronts this campaign.

Meanwhile, following a hard-fought victory over Fulham, Liverpool will face off against Sheffield United tomorrow before taking on Crystal Palace in the Premier League next weekend.