Manchester United predicted line-up against Chelsea

Following a woeful defeat against Newcastle United last weekend, Manchester United will welcome Chelsea at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Wednesday.

After Saturday’s loss, the Red Devils have now dropped down to seventh position in the table with 24 points from 14 games, sitting five points behind the fourth-placed Aston Villa.

So, United are currently low in confidence ahead of this encounter, however, they will be desperate to return to winning ways at home by beating Chelsea tomorrow.

The Blues haven’t had a good start this season either as they are currently 10th in the league with 19 points from 14 games. So, they will be keen on taking all three points from this encounter and closing the gap with the top-four.

Team news

Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Mason Mount and Tyrell Malacia remain sidelined with their respective issues, while Jonny Evans is also unavailable for selection in this encounter due to his injury.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs Chelsea

Andre Onana is set to continue between the sticks for United so Altay Bayindir will have to be on the bench once again. Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw could continue in defence for the Red Devils so Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane will have to settle for a place on the bench.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka could keep hold of his place in the right-back position, while Sergio Reguilon could start on the opposite side. So, Diogo Dalot may return to the bench tomorrow.

Kobbie Mainoo could be given a breather in this encounter having started last weekend so Sofyan Amrabat may commence in the deep-lying playmaker position. Scott McTominay should start in the box-to-box role, while Bruno Fernandes is set to continue in the attacking midfield position.

Marcus Rashford could be dropped in this fixture after displaying a poor performance last time out so Antony could return to the starting eleven and commence in the right-wing position. Alejandro Garnacho is likely to be on the opposite side so Facundo Pellistri will have to make do with a place on the bench.

Rasmus Hojlund is expected to lead the line for United so Anthony Martial will return to the bench following an underwhelming performance against Newcastle last weekend.