[Teams] Manchester United vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United take on Chelsea at Old Trafford tonight with both teams desperate for a win to boost their top four hopes.

United boss Erik ten Hag has kept faith with goalkeeper Andre Onana as he retains his place between the sticks tonight. Diogo Dalot starts at right-back with Luke Shaw on the opposite side of the back four.

Harry Maguire keeps his place in the middle of Man Utd’s defence and he’s partnered by Victor Lindelof. That means Raphael Varane has to settle for a place on the bench once again.

Scott McTominay starts in midfield along with Sofyan Amrabat while Bruno Fernandes captains the United side once again. Antony gets another chance to impress as he starts on the right wing with Garnacho on the opposite flank.

Rasmus Hojlund leads the line up front for Manchester United which means Marcus Rashford has to settle for a place among the substitutes tonight following his poor performance last time out.

As for Chelsea, Robert Sanchez keeps goal once again while Reece James has to make do with a place on the bench with Marc Cucurella preferred at right-back. Levi Colwill starts at left-back with Axel Disasi starting alongside Thiago Silva in the middle of defence.

Enzo Fernandez starts once again for Chelsea in midfield and he’s joined by fellow summer signing Moises Caicedo. Raheem Sterling also starts for the Blues along with Cole Palmer.

In an attacking line-up, Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has also started Mykhailo Mudryk in support of Nicolas Jackson in attack.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Manchester United

Onana, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, McTominay, Amrabat, Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund.

Subs: Bayindir, Martial, Rashford, Reguilon, Pellistri, Wan-Bissaka, Van de Beek, Evans, Mainoo.

Chelsea

Sanchez, Cucurella, Disasi, Silva, Colwill, Sterling, Fernandez, Caicedo, Mudryk, Palmer, Jackson.

Subs: Petrovic, Badiashile, Broja, James, Maatsen, Deivid, Gilchrist, Matos, Castledine.