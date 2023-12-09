Arsenal receive transfer boost in race to sign Marcos Leonardo

Arsenal receive transfer boost in the pursuit of Santos striker, Marcos Leonardo as the Brazilian club suffers historic relegation, according to Football Transfers.

Santos’ downfall was sealed on Wednesday with a 2-1 home loss to Fortaleza, marking their third consecutive defeat and relegating them to 17th place in the Serie A standings—an unprecedented event in their history.

Despite conceding a late goal to Fortaleza, who secured a 10th-place finish, the outcome had no impact on Santos’ final standing. However, a goal of their own in the match would have secured their safety from relegation.

For Arsenal, Santos’ relegation presents an opportune moment to pursue Leonardo, a player they have reportedly identified as a priority for the upcoming January transfer window.

Mikel Arteta is aiming to bolster his attacking options, pairing the young talent with a more seasoned striker to enhance Arsenal’s offensive capabilities. The Gunners currently lead the Premier League standings, and the consensus within the club is that additional firepower could secure their position at the top.

Football Transfers claims that Arsenal are keen on Leanardo and their chances of signing him have been handed a major boost following Santos’ relegation. The 20-year-old could cost around £20m, but Arsenal face competition from the likes of Real Madrid, West Ham, and Newcastle.

Bright spark

At just 20 years old, Leonardo is rapidly emerging as the latest sensation from Brazilian football, showcasing his prowess as a forward by notching an impressive 42 goals in the last two seasons for his club.

Despite Santos’ overall dismal performance, the young talent stood out as their shining light, contributing significantly with 21 goals in 49 matches across various competitions, including 13 in the league. Unfortunately, Leonardo couldn’t prevent Santos from relegation, opening the door for a potential move to Arsenal.

Bringing in a promising talent like Leonardo could address these concerns and inject more goal threat into Arsenal’s rank. Such a move could prove pivotal in maintaining their position at the top and strengthening their title race prospects in the second half of the season.