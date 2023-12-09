Pundit lauds McTominay after his resurgence this season

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has praised Manchester United star Scott McTominay heavily following his resurgence this season.

After coming through the Red Devils academy, the 27-year-old managed to establish himself as a regular starter for United. However, he struggled to break into Erik ten Hag’s first eleven last term.

So, it was reported that the Dutch boss was ready to let him leave last summer. However, a deal never materialised and he eventually stayed at Old Trafford.

The midfielder found it difficult to play regular first-team football for United during the early stages of this season as well. However, after helping his side beat Brentford by scoring two stoppage-time goals, McTominay has turned his fortune around at Old Trafford.

Following that contribution, the Scotsman has managed to secure his place in Ten Hag’s starting eleven and has now become United’s top scorer in the Premier League, scoring five goals in 12 appearances.

Speaking on Wrighty’s House podcast, Wright has heaped praise on McTominay and said that Ten Hag has been using him in the perfect position – which has helped the midfielder showcase his best in recent times.

Pundit lauds McTominay

Wright said:

“Scott McTominay, I love what he is doing. Because when you look at the way he’s playing and the way he is being played, you watch Scott McTominay from when he was a young player, that’s what he did. He’s an eight, he blasts into the box. You’ve got to recognise that and that’s how you’ve got to play him. He’s effective, he scores goals, he gets in the box.”

McTominay was playing as a holding midfielder under previous United managers, however, Ten Hag has decided to deploy him in the box-to-box role and it seems this is the best position for him.

But, although McTominay has been productive in recent times, many United fans are still sceptical about the Scotsman and think the 27-year-old might not be the right player to help the club achieve their lofty ambitions going forward.

So, McTominay needs to continue performing at his best to prove his doubters wrong. Therefore, it is going to be interesting to see whether the midfielder can showcase consistency over the coming months.