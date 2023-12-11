Neville issues warning to Man Utd ahead of a tough week

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has warned the Red Devils ahead of two tough encounters against Bayern Munich and Liverpool over the coming days.

The record Premier League champions have endured a disappointing start this season, losing 11 out of 23 games in all competitions. After enjoying a promising victory against Chelsea last week, it was thought that United might kick on from there on, but following a woeful 3-0 defeat versus Bournemouth, they have now found themselves in a difficult situation.

Questions have started to arise regarding Erik ten Hag as to whether he is the right man to help United drag out of this current situation and guide them to achieve success in the future.

Amid this current difficult situation, United will have to face two tough encounters against Bayern Munich tomorrow and Liverpool at Anfield next weekend.

Now, speaking on his podcast, Neville has said that United don’t seem to have the qualities or the leadership to win a game in a hostile environment like Anfield. The pundit further warns that United need to play with courage and confidence versus Liverpool otherwise, the atmosphere at Anfield can ‘swallow’ them up.

Neville also says that before Liverpool, Man Utd will also have to negotiate Bayern Munich’s challenge in the Champions League. This will be a tough game as well so a tough week lies ahead for Ten Hag’s side.

Neville issues warning to Man Utd

Neville said:

“This Manchester United team, my concern is that they haven’t got it in them to surprise us; that they haven’t got the leadership, the quality to be able to go to Anfield, that is a bear pit of a place for a United player. “I don’t care what team you are. I don’t care how good you are; whether you’re a championship-winning team from Manchester United or a team that is basically sixth, seventh or eighth in the league, it can be a bear pit and it can swallow you up. And if those players don’t stand up and stick that chest out next week, and they don’t take the ball out and show courage, it will eat you alive. And that’s what they have to prepare for this week: courage to play. “But before that, they have the very minor and small task of Bayern Munich in the Champions League. It’s a tough week for them, but it shouldn’t be a tough week. These should be the weeks that a United team dreams of; Bayern Munich, Liverpool away.”

The game on Tuesday against Bayern Munich is a must-win game for United and anything but a victory in that fixture will eliminate them from the Champions League.

On the other hand, the Liverpool fixture away from home will be a tough fixture for United and not many fans are hoping that the Red Devils will come away with a positive result from that encounter, considering their current awful form.