Scholes says duo’s return from injury will improve Man Utd

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has claimed that the Red Devils have been missing Christian Eriksen and Casemiro the most at the moment and the duo would improve Erik ten Hag’s side a lot after returning from their injury problems.

Man Utd have endured a dire campaign this season, losing 11 out of 23 games in all competitions. It has been suggested that injury problems have been one of the main issues behind their downfall this term.

Lisandro Martínez, Casemiro, Eriksen, Mason Mount and Tyrell Malacia have been sidelined at the moment. Along With them, several other players – who have currently returned to full fitness – have previously been sidelined with injury problems as well.

Now, speaking on TNT Sports, Scholes has said that Eriksen and Casemiro are experienced and quality players so they would bring calmness to United’s play once they return to full fitness.

The pundit further states that the duo could improve the Man Utd squad after recovering from their respective injuries but Scholes claims that United don’t have a good enough squad to challenge for big prizes this season.

Scholes says Eriksen and Casemiro’s return from injury would improve Man Utd

Scholes said:

“I think when Christian Eriksen and Casemiro return [from injury] that’ll make them a lot more relaxed, it’ll add a lot more experience and quality. I’m hoping when those two come back things will improve for ten Hag, but in terms of challenging for big trophies, I don’t think this squad is good enough.”

Eriksen and Casemiro were a key member of United’s squad that won the Carabao Cup and finished third in the Premier League last term. Along With them, Martínez was also an integral part of Ten Hag’s starting eleven last season. However, they have all been out with their respective problems in recent weeks.

So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Eriksen, Casemiro and Martínez will eventually help the Red Devils improve in the second half of this term once they return to full fitness.

Meanwhile, having endured a woeful 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth in the Premier League, Man Utd will face off against Bayern Munich in the Champions League today before taking on Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday. So, two extremely tough fixtures lie ahead for United.