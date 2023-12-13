Chelsea learn January asking price for Dusan Vlahovic

Chelsea have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of the Juventus striker Dusan Vahovic, as per journalist Fabio Santini.

The 23-year-old Serbian has been a long-term target for the Blues and it seems that they can now sign him for a knockdown price in January.

Journalist Fabio Santini has revealed to TV Play that Juventus are looking to sell the striker immediately in January and they are ready to accept a fee of around €40 million (£34.4 million) for him.

The Italian outfit paid around €80 million (£69 million) to sign the striker from Fiorentina but the transfer has not worked out. He has been quite underwhelming for the Italian club and it seems that Juventus are now ready to cut their losses.

The striker has scored just 28 goals in 76 appearances for the Serie A giants and a move away from Italy could be ideal for him.

Striker needed

Chelsea need to bring in a quality striker and they could offer Vlahovic the platform to regain his form and confidence. The striker has five goals in 13 appearances this season. There is no doubt that he is capable of performing better and perhaps playing under a manager with a more expansive approach would benefit him.

He has shown his tremendous quality with Fiorentina in the past and Mauricio Pochettino might be able to get the best out of him. The Argentine prefers an attacking approach and Vlahovic will certainly enjoy more freedom at Chelsea.

The reported asking price seems quite attractive for a player with his potential. The 23-year-old could be a top-class Premier League striker if he manages to adapt to English football and regain his confidence.

Vlahovic has the physicality and technical attributes to succeed in English football and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea can get a deal done for him in January.