Chelsea boss Pochettino dreams of signing Vlahovic



According to CalciomercatoTV, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino dreams of signing Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in the coming transfer windows.

The London giants invested on two young strikers in Nicolas Jackson and Deivid Washington over the summer. Jackson has been disappointing with just 1 goal in 6 league games while Washington has yet to make his senior debut for Chelsea.

It is now claimed by CalciomercatoTV that Pochettino wants another striker in the squad next year. Vlahovic has been highlighted as the priority target for the Argentine manager.

Vlahovic would welcome a move to the English capital, but the Italian source claim that Chelsea could look elsewhere in case Juventus make exaggerated demands for the striker.

Good striker

Vlahovic was one of the most sought-after strikers in world football during his time at Fiorentina. He netted a stunning 34 goals in 2021 before his big-money move to Juventus. Things have not worked out for him with the Turin giants. Last season was a difficult one for the Serbian due to persistent injuries. He ended up scoring only 14 goals.

Chelsea were interested in signing him in a part-exchange deal involving Romelu Lukaku last summer and we won’t be surprised if they return for the striker in either January or next summer. The £61 million star has been impressive since the beginning of the new campaign and he has already netted 4 goals from 6 league games for Juventus.

If he can recapture his form from his Fiorentina days, he could become a force to reckon with up front. Chelsea could have signed Vlahovic cheaply by using Lukaku as a makeweight last summer. It could still happen if they are prepared to wait until next summer. Lukaku is currently on loan at Roma, but they don’t have any buy option.

Vlahovic is not the only striker on Chelsea’s radar. The London heavyweights have been frequently linked with Napoli star Victor Osimhen, who could be sold for a nine-figure sum at the end of the season. His contract with the reigning Serie A champions concludes in June 2025 and he has yet to consider a possible renewal.