Ferdinand says Rashford has potential to become world-class

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Marcus Rashford isn’t a world-class player but he has the potential to become one in the future.

After coming through the Red Devils academy, the forward managed to establish himself as a talismanic figure for the record Premier League champions in recent times.

He enjoyed his career-best campaign last term, scoring 30 goals and registering nine assists in 56 appearances in all competitions. However, the 26-year-old has struggled to continue his impressive displays this term and as a result, he has been dropped from the starting eleven by Erik ten Hag.

Now, during an interview with talkSPORT(via Five), Ferdinand was asked whether Rashford is a world-class forward, the former defender said that the Englishman isn’t one as he hasn’t been able to perform at his best consistently.

However, Ferdinand states that Rashford is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class player in the future.

Pundit says Rashford has potential to become world-class

Ferdinand said:

“No! He’s not. He has world-class potential, I don’t think he’s a world-class player. He’s not proved it for long enough. I think [to be] world-class – you get to a level and you sustain that over a period of time. At the moment, he kind of comes in flurries. He has moments when you go “Oh my!” He takes your breath away. He does things that not many people on the planet can do, and he’s great.”

Rashford certainly is a highly talented player and possesses the qualities to help his side win games single-handedly. However, he is an inconsistent player and considering he has already turned 26, it’s seemingly unlikely that he will be able to reach his full potential.

Therefore, if he can’t perform at his best consistently from now on, then it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd opt to keep him at the club.

The forward has recently signed a mega new deal with his boyhood club and his current contract will run until 2028. So, it won’t be easy for United to cash-in on him next year if they wish to do that.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Rashford can turn his fortune around at Old Trafford over the coming months.