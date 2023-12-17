Cole Palmer stars for Chelsea in much-needed win



Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer was in top form on Saturday afternoon as the Blues registered a much-needed win over Sheffield United in the Premier League.

The London giants went into the game on a 2-match losing streak but they were overwhelming favourites to beat Sheffield, who were bottom of the table. The Blades managed to keep the Blues at bay in the opening half, but the deadlock was finally broken through Cole Palmer in the 54th minute. The 21-year-old went on to assist Nicolas Jackson for the club’s second goal in the 61st minute.

Chelsea could have scored more goals with the chances created at Stamford Bridge, but the fans will be delighted with the team ending their losing streak ahead of a crucial Carabao Cup quarter-final against Newcastle United on Tuesday evening. From yesterday’s showing, Palmer was the stand-out performer for Mauricio Pochettino’s side with two goal contributions.

Aside from his crucial attacking involvements, Palmer had 89 touches of the ball with a passing success rate of 92%. He completed 59 out of his 64 passes attempted and provide a level of control for Chelsea in the final 3rd where the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk and Raheem Sterling struggled to keep hold of possession against the Blades. He was clearly the match of the match.

The Englishman is proving a fantastic signing for the Blues since his switch from Manchester City last summer. He has now registered 6 goals and 5 assists for the club from just 16 games. He has already repaid much of the £40 million spent on him with his performances and has a huge future ahead of him as Chelsea could only get better with their young and exciting squad.

Chelsea will be back in action versus Newcastle in the Carabao Cup quarter-final tie at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. Pochettino’s team have the chance to compete for a trophy but they face a difficult game with the Magpies, who also ended their own losing streak with a 2-0 win over Fulham at St James’ Park yesterday.