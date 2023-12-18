Champions League draw: Arsenal and Man City land dream last-16 ties

The draw for the knockout stages of the Champions League took place today with Arsenal and Manchester City discovering their fate.

Defending champions Manchester City breezed through the group stages as the finished top of Group G with a perfect record – one of only two teams to win all six of their group games.

Pep Guardiola’s men made light work of beating RB Leipzig, Young Boys and Red Star Belgrade to book their place in today’s draw for the last-16.

Man City have been rewarded with a dream tie after being drawn to face Copenhagen in the last-16. The Danish outfit did superbly well to finish second in Group A behind Bayern Munich after finishing ahead of Manchester United and Galatasaray.

However, they should be no match for Manchester City and Guardiola will be confident of making it through to the quarter finals without much of a fuss.

Good draw for Arsenal

Arsenal also eased through the group stages on their return to the Champions League. The Gunners finished top of Group B after taking 13 points from their six games against PSV Eindhoven, Lens and Sevilla.

The Premier League leaders have been drawn to face Porto in the last-16, meaning they avoided tricky ties against the likes of PSG, Inter Milan and Napoli.

Mikel Arteta’s men won’t underestimate Porto as they will be dangerous, especially at home in front of their passionate crowd. But Arsenal should prove to be too strong for the Portuguese outfit over two legs.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid have been drawn to face RB Leipzig while Barcelona will take on Serie A champions Napoli. PSG face a tricky test against Real Sociedad while last seasons finalist, Inter Milan, take on Atletico Madrid.

Group B runners-up PSV have been rewarded with a tie against Borussia Dortmund, and Bayern Munich will take on Lazio.

The round of 16 will be played over the course of four weeks next year. The first legs will be played either 13-14 or 20-21 of February, with the return fixtures on either 5-6 or 12-13 March.