Man Utd ready to spend big to sign Nico Williams

Manchester United are reportedly ready to spend big to sign Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams in the upcoming transfer window, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Red Devils have been struggling with their goal-scoring issues this season so it seems they are prioritising to bolster the frontline next year. Antony and Marcus Rashford have failed to perform at their best this term, while Jadon Sancho has fallen out with Erik ten Hag and is reportedly set to move away in January.

In addition, Anthony Martial has entered the final year of his current contract and the record Premier League champions have reportedly decided not to extend his contract so, he is set to leave the club next year.

According to the report by Fichajes, Man Utd have identified Williams as a serious target to replace Martial and they are ready to ‘go all out’ to acquire his service.

The report further claims that United are ready to spend big to purchase the Athletic Bilbao star and they are willing to offer a fee of around £86m to persuade Ernesto Valverde’s side to let their star man leave.

Williams to Man Utd

The forward’s contract was about to end at the end of this term but he has recently signed a new deal and his new contract will run until 2028. So, the Spanish side are in a strong position to demand a big fee to let their star man leave next summer and it remains to be seen whether they decide to cash-in on Williams next year should Man Utd submit an offer of around £86m.

Williams is a versatile winger as he can play on either flank. He is quick, strong, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, can create chances for fellow teammates and also can finish off his chances.

He is a talented player and possesses high potential. So, Williams would be a great coup for United if they secure his signature next year. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Red Devils eventually opt to make a concrete approach to purchase the Spain international in the upcoming window.