Tottenham open talks to sign Man Utd target Todibo

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly opened formal talks to sign Manchester United target and OGC Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo in January, as per Football London.

Spurs have started the season with a very thin defensive department and following Micky van de Ven’s injury, Ange Postecoglou has been forced to use Ben Davies in the centre-back position. The Welshman is a left-back by traits but has done well amid the Netherlands international’s absence.

So, it has been suggested that the Lilywhites have decided to strengthen their backline by signing a new defender. Several players have been mentioned as potential targets for Postecoglou’s side with Lloyd Kelly and Jarrad Branthwaite being among them, but Todibo is now emerging as a serious option.

It has been reported that Man Utd also want to sign a new defender in January and have identified the Frenchman as a key target. However, it seems the North London club are looking to trump United in this rave by stepping up their efforts.

According to the report by Football London, Tottenham have prioritised strengthening their backline in January and have earmarked Todibo as a top target. The report further states that Spurs have already opened formal talks over a potential swoop for him next month.

Battle

Nice have enjoyed a promising campaign this term, sitting second in Ligue 1 with 32 points from 16 games and Todibo has been playing a key role in Francesco Farioli’s starting eleven. So, it won’t be easy for Man Utd or Tottenham to sign him in January as Nice wouldn’t want to let their star man leave in mid-season.

The defender – valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt – still has more than three and a half years left in his current contract. So, Nice are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in next year.

Todibo, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, excellent in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

The Frenchman is a highly talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd or Tottenham if either club sign him in January. However, it is going to be interesting to see who will eventually win the race to sign Todibo if United go head-to-head with Spurs over this deal next month.