Amorim fears losing Gyokeres to Chelsea or Arsenal



According to Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha, Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim fears losing striker Viktor Gyokeres to either Chelsea or Arsenal in January.

Gyokeres signed for Portuguese giants from Championship side Coventry City last summer and he has been brilliant for them in his debut season. The 26-year-old has bagged 17 goals and 8 assists for the club in all competitions and there is already speculation that he could leave them during the winter transfer window.

As per Correio da Manha, the striker currently has a £87 million release clause in his contract but Amorim is said to be losing his sleep as the figure does not scare Chelsea or Arsenal. The Lisbon head coach is afraid that the club could lose their main striker midway through their title charge in the Primeira Liga.

Possible deal

Chelsea have had little joy in the centre-forward department this season. Nicolas Jackson has found the net on 8 occasions but 3 of those were against Tottenham Hotspur after they were down to 9 men. The Senegal star has also scored against Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town which any top striker should manage.

Aside from those contributions, Jackson has just one more goal against Manchester City. It is clear that Chelsea need a better option up front and Gyokeres could be the answer in January. The club went on a record spending spree last winter and one can’t ruled them out from splashing the cash to land the Swede at the start of next year.

Arsenal could also be contenders for the highly-talented striker as they look to go one step further and lift the Premier League title this season. However, we would be surprised if they pursue Gyokeres next month as they seem to be focused on signing Brentford star Ivan Toney. The 27-year-old is also interested in joining the Gunners amid their quest for the top-flight title.