Liverpool want Leroy Sane to replace Mohamed Salah

Liverpool are ‘seriously considering’ a move for the Germany international winger Leroy Sane as a replacement for Mohamed Salah, according to a report from Fichajes.

The Egyptian international is once again being linked with a big money move to Saudi Arabia at the end of the season. Salah has a contract with the Merseysiders until the summer of 2025 and next summer could be the last chance for the Reds to demand a sizeable transfer fee.

Liverpool will not want to lose a player of his quality on a free transfer in 2025. If he doesn’t sign a new contract over the coming months, it would make sense to sell for a decent price next summer and replace him adequately.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are ‘seriously considering’ a move for Sane after identifying him as a potential replacement for Salah if he were to leave next summer.

Sane has played in the Premier League before with Manchester City and he has won multiple titles with the Cityzens. The opportunity to return to the Premier League could be an attractive proposition for the player but it remains to be seen whether Liverpool could agree on a deal with Bayern Munich if they formalise their interest.

Sane will come at a premium

As per the report, the German club value the winger at €100 million (£86.7m) and it’s not clear whether Liverpool are prepared to break the bank for him.

Sane knows the Premier League well and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact if he joins Liverpool. He would add pace, flair and goals to the Liverpool attack. He is versatile enough to operate on either flank as well, so his versatility would be a useful asset for Klopp.

The 27-year-old has nine goals and nine assists to his name across all competitions this season.

Salah has been an indispensable asset for Liverpool since joining the club from Roma in 2017. The Reds must do everything in their power to replace them with the best possible option and Sane would certainly be an exciting addition.