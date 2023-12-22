Pundit issues warning to Liverpool ahead of Arsenal clash

Former midfielder turned pundit Danny Murphy has issued a warning to Liverpool ahead of the Reds’ Premier League clash against Arsenal.

The Reds have enjoyed a promising season so far this term, sitting second in the table with 38 points from 17 games. They are currently only one point behind the league leader Arsenal so, this weekend’s encounter has a huge significance for this campaign’s title race.

Now, speaking on Five, Murphy has said that Arsenal are expected to play their natural attacking brand of football at Anfield and this approach will be beneficial for the Merseyside club to win the game.

However, the pundit issues warning about Konstantinos Tsimikas’ inability to defend and says that the left-back may struggle to stop Bukayo Saka.

Murphy said:

“Is Tsimikas going to stop Saka? Well, I was going to get to that, both ways Arsenal have a go at Liverpool, and I see goals, generally if teams have a go at Anfield Liverpool end up on top, hence the fact they’ve not lost a game at Anfield this season. It’s the final third, isn’t it? You’ve just worried me, Tsimikas against Saka.”

Pundit issues warning to Liverpool

Following Andy Robertson’s injury absence, Tsimikas has been playing the left-back role for Liverpool in recent games. The Greek has done well and has somewhat managed to fill the Scotsman’s void.

So, the Liverpool fans will be hoping that Tsimikas will be able to showcase his best on Saturday and help his side earn all three points from this encounter.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have the opportunity to place themselves at the top of the league with a win in this fixture so they will be desperate to beat Arsenal by taking the home advantage.

However, Arsenal have also enjoyed a stellar campaign and they wouldn’t want to give up their league leader status so, the North London club would be keen to win this game as well.

Therefore, it is expected to be a mouth-watering fixture for the football fans and it is going to be interesting to see how the game eventually unfolds on Saturday evening.