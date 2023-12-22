Liverpool have set their sights on signing Johan Bakayoko in January

Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on signing PSV Eindhoven star Johan Bakayoko in the upcoming transfer window, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After coming through the Dutch team’s youth system, the 20-year-old has burst onto the scenes in recent times having displayed eye-catching performances. The youngster attracted a lot of attention last summer and Brentford even made an official proposal to acquire his service.

However, the forward eventually opted to reject a move to the Gtech Community Stadium to stay at Philips Stadion. PSV have enjoyed a stellar campaign this term, winning 16 out of 16 games in Eredivisie and are currently at the summit of the table.

Bakayoko has been playing a key role in PSV’s impressive displays, scoring three goals and registering eight assists in 16 league games.

So, it seems the Belgian’s impressive performances for PSV have attracted the attention of Liverpool. According to the report by Fichajes, the Merseyside club have identified Bakayoko as a serious target to replace Mohamed Salah – who has heavily been linked with a move away from Anfield over the last few months. So, Jurgen Klopp’s side could opt to make a concrete approach to purchase the winger in January.

Bakayoko to Liverpool

The report further claims that Bakayoko isn’t the only player on Liverpool’s radar at the moment as they have also expressed their interest in signing Kalvin Phillips to bolster their engine room.

However, Fichajes states that Newcastle United and Juventus have been contemplating a swoop for the Manchester City star as well, but Liverpool is a more attractive destination for the midfielder. So, Klopp’s side could manage to win the race by beating their rivals if they formalise their interest.

Bakayoko – valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt – still has two and a half years left in his current contract. So, PSV are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in next month.

The left-footed right-winger is a talented player and possesses high potential so he would be a shrewd signing for Liverpool with a view to the long-term future should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign the forward next month to reinforce their attack.