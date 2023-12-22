Manchester United predicted line-up vs West Ham

Manchester United will be travelling to the London Stadium to face off against West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.

The Red Devils will be coming into this game after drawing versus Liverpool last weekend. This was a positive result for them, considering their current situation, but they are winless in the last three games in all competitions.

Man Utd are seventh in the table with 28 points from 17 games, sitting five points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. So, United will be desperate to win this game to close the gap with Spurs.

However, beating the Hammers at London Stadium won’t be easy for United and they will have to be at their best to come away with all three points from this fixture.

Team news

Man Utd have a long list of injury problems at the moment as Lisandro Martínez, Casemiro, Mason Mount, Harry Maguire and Tyrell Malacia are all set to miss out on this game due to their respective problems.

Victor Lindelof is also set to remain sidelined over the coming weeks having undergone surgery so he isn’t in contention to feature tomorrow.

Christian Eriksen has also been sidelined over the last few weeks owing to an injury but he has returned to full training so he could be available for selection for Man Utd. Anthony Martial was absent in the last game due to illness but he could return versus West Ham.

Bruno Fernandes was suspended against Liverpool but he is available to play against the Hammers. However, Diogo Dalot is suspended for this game having picked up a red card last time out.

Erik ten Hag has said that several players are in doubt due to illness ahead of tomorrow’s game but he didn’t reveal the exact names of those players.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs West Ham

Andre Onana is likely to be in goal for United tomorrow, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jonny Evans, Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw could be the back four. In that case, Sergio Reguilon will be among the substitutes.

Sofyan Amrabat and Kobbie Mainoo could continue in the midfield with Fernandes set to return to the attacking midfield position for Ten Hag’s side. So, Scott McTominay may have to settle for a place on the bench.

Alejandro Garnacho and Antony could continue on the flanks, while Rasmus Hojlund is set to lead the line for Man Utd in this fixture. So, Marcus Rashford and Facundo Pellistri will be among the substitutes tomorrow.