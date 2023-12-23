Arsenal receive big boost to sign Leipzig star Sesko

Arsenal have received a huge boost to sign RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko as the player is ready to leave the German club in January, as per 90min.

After moving to the Red Bull Arena last summer, the 20-year-old has struggled to find regular game-time under Marco Rose as Lois Openda is his preferred option to deploy in the centre-forward position. However, Sesko has managed to showcase his productivity whenever he has gotten a chance, scoring seven goals in six starts in all competitions.

It appears after suitably being impressed by the striker’s recent displays, the Gunners have decided to register their interest in acquiring his service to bolster their attack.

Now, according to the report by 90min, Sesko has become frustrated with the lack of playing time at Leipzig and is considering leaving the club in January. So, this is a huge boost for Arsenal in pursuit of the Slovenia international.

The report further claims that Arsenal have already been informed about the player’s desire and they have also been made aware that Leipzig would be happy to let their star man leave in a loan deal with an obligation to make the move permanent.

Sesko to Arsenal

It has widely been suggested that the North London club have been prioritising bolstering their frontline in January to continue their title charge in the second half of this season.

Several players have been mentioned as potential targets with Ivan Toney emerging as the primary option. However, Brentford reportedly want a big fee to sell their star man in January.

However, Arsenal reportedly can’t afford to spend big in the winter window due to FFP regulations having splashed over £200m last summer. So, given Sesko is set to be available on a loan deal, the Leipzig star could be a viable option for the North London club.

The 20-year-old – valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt – is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class forward going forward. So, he would be an excellent signing for Arsenal if they purchase him.

However, he is still very young and there is a question mark whether he would be the right option to help Arsenal achieve their lofty ambitions this season should he were to move to the Emirates Stadium in January.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Arsenal eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign Sesko next month to reinforce their frontline.