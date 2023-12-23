[Teams] West Ham vs Manchester United: Confirmed line-ups

Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on West Ham at the London Stadium this lunchtime.

United have lost two and drawn one of their last three matches in all competitions so Erik Ten Hag will be keen to get things back on track with a win over West Ham to boost their top four hopes.

The Dutch boss has kept faith with Andre Onana in goal after his clean sheet against Liverpool at Anfield last weekend. Diogo Dalot is suspended after being sent off late on against the Merseysiders so Aaron Wan-Bissaka is recalled to start at right-back this afternoon.

Raphael Varane isn’t involved in the Man Utd squad today so 19-year-old Willy Kambwala is handed his full debut. The teenager starts alongside Jonny Evans in the middle of defence with Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof all out.

Luke Shaw keeps his place at left-back while youngster Kobbie Mainoo also retains his place as he lines-up in midfield today after impressing at Anfield. Scott McTominay starts once again and Bruno Fernandes returns from suspension to captain Man Utd today. He starts in the attacking midfield position so Sofyan Amrabat drops to the bench where he’s joined by Christian Eriksen.

Ten Hag sticks with the same front three that started against Liverpool. That means Antony and Garnacho retain their places on the wings with Rasmus Hojlund leading the line up front. Marcus Rashford has to settle for a place on the bench once again.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

West Ham

Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Mavropanos, Emerson, Alvarez, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Kudus, Bowen, Paqueta.

Subs: Fabianski, Johnson, Cresswell, Fornals, Ings, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Kehrer, Mubama

Man Utd

Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Kambwala, Shaw, Mainoo, McTominay, Fernandes, Antony, Hojlund, Garnacho.

Subs: Bayindir, Bennett, Reguilon, Amrabat, Eriksen, Hannibal, Pellistri, Van de Beek, Rashford.