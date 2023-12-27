Chelsea target Viktor Gyokeres breaks silence over future



Sporting Lisbon in-form striker Viktor Gyokeres has said that he is very happy at the club amid the ongoing transfer interest from Chelsea.

Chelsea are likely to enter the January transfer market for a new centre-forward and it has been reported that they have made contact with Sporting over signing Gyokeres. The Swede has been in sensational form for Sporting since his summer move from Coventry City, but he has now clarified that he is not contemplating a mid-season exit.

Speaking to Record (via SportWitness), the 25-year-old said that he does not care about any interested parties and he wants to stay at Sporting for the whole season, he said: “I think it’s a bit like when Sporting came in to sign me.”

“I’m very happy here and I don’t care about any interested parties at the moment. I’m enjoying every day here and not thinking about what’s going on around me. Yes, there’s talk of big clubs, but for now it’s just news. That’s all. Yes. This is where I want to stay.”

The Portuguese outlet went on to clarify that the striker has no plans of leaving the Primeira Liga leaders in January even if one of the interested clubs go on to trigger the £87 million release clause in his contract.

Big transfer blow

Chelsea have been frustrating in front of goal this campaign. Nicolas Jackson has missed several clear-cut chances while Armando Broja has barely impressed. Christopher Nkunku could be the answer to their problems, having returned from a knee injury, but the Blues need more quality to finish in the European places this season.

Gyokeres would be a fine signing with the way he has performed in Portugal. Sporting paid just £17 million to sign him from the Championship and he has been brilliant for them with 17 goals and 8 assists from only 20 appearances. Judging by his interview, it seems Chelsea have no chance of persuading him to join next month.

The Swede has been spearheading Sporting’s title charge in the Portuguese top-flight this season and he may want to guide them to the title before parting ways on a good note. Chelsea could face more competition for his services in the summer. London counterparts Arsenal are also admirers of the talented centre-forward.