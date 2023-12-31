Chelsea star Thiago Silva was exceptional v Luton Town



Thiago Silva produced a defensive masterclass for Chelsea during yesterday’s 3-2 Premier League win over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

The London giants ended 2023 on a good note with back-to-back league wins, but their victory over Luton was far from straightforward in the end.

The Blues were in a comfortable position at one point with a 3-goal lead. Cole Palmer scored a brace including a sensational solo goal to make it 3-0 for the club.

However, the club’s defensive frailties were visible during the closing stages of the game. Luton got 2 goals back but were unable to find a dramatic late equaliser.

Silva had a big part to play in the outcome. He made several clearances towards the closing minutes to ensure that Chelsea finished with a much-needed victory.

Over the whole game, the Brazilian star made 10 clearances and won 100% of his ground duels. He also blocked 2 shots. The ex-Paris Saint-German man completed 88% of his passes with an impressive 6 long balls.

Silva was shaking his head in disappointment after the game and it was not a surprise, considering the Blues were on the brink of losing 2 points in the closing minutes.

Chelsea’s defence looked vulnerable from crosses into the box and they need to work on this next year if they wish to qualify for European football next season.

Meanwhile, Silva has been Chelsea’s best defender for yet another season. He may be 39 but has shown no signs of slowing down and was exceptional at the back.

His current contract concludes at the end of the campaign but the board could seriously contemplate extending his stay for another season with his present form.

The Brazilian ace may not play every game at the present stage of his career, but his leadership qualities are much required for a young Chelsea squad in transition.

Chelsea will be back in action on Saturday evening where they host Preston North End in the FA Cup 4th round.