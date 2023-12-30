[Teams] Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: Confirmed line-ups from City Ground

Manchester United will be looking to build on their comeback win over Aston Villa when they take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground this evening.

Andre Onana keeps his place in goal while Aaron Wan-Bissaka retains his place at right-back today. Diogo Dalot starts once again at left-back with Luke Shaw still out injured. Erik ten Hag has kept faith with the centre-back pairing of Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans after there showing against Villa last time out. Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof remain on the sidelines.

Kobbie Mainoo keeps his place in midfield for Man Utd after another impressive showing last week. Christian Eriksen also starts once again in the middle of the park so Scott McTominay has to settle for a place among the substitutes this evening.

Bruno Fernandes starts again to captain the Red Devils. Ten Hag is forced into one change as Rasmus Hojlund is ruled out due to illness – which will be a big blow for Manchester United after the young striker’s winner against Villa.

Antony is recalled to the Man Utd attack with the Brazilian starting on the right wing. Garnacho keeps his place but moves across to the left flank with Marcus Rashford moved through the middle.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Notts Forest

Turner; Montiel, Niakhaté, Murillo, Aina; Yates, Danilo; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Domínguez; Wood

Subs: Tavares, Worrall, Mangala, Williams, Kouyate, Hudson-Odoi, Toffolo, Vlachodimos, Boly.

Man Utd

Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Evans, Dalot, Mainoo, Eriksen, Antony, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford.

Subs: Bayindir, Kambwala, Reguilon, McTominay, Hannibal, Gore, van de Beek, Amad, Pellistri.