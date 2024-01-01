Manchester City complete Claudio Echeverri signing

Manchester City have reached an agreement with River Plate to sign Argentine prodigy Claudio Echeverri after fending off interest from Chelsea, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Talented teenager Claudio Echeverri has been highly sought-after following his emergence as a potential world-beater in his native Argentina.

Manchester City were put on alert after Echeverri made the decision to not extend his stay at River Plate beyond the coming season as he was hopeful of a move to Europe.

Chelsea and Barcelona were also interested in signing the 17-year-old attacking midfielder, who has a release clause of around £22 million inserted into his contract with his boyhood club, as per Romano.

Manchester City made good use of their good relationship with the Argentinean club to sign the promising youngster. Like they did with Julian Alvarez, they will allow the teenager to remain with River Plate on loan for the next 12 months.

Echeverri signed a six-year contract with the reigning world champions, making him the latest addition to their elite program. The youngster will look to develop and improve his game over the next year before joining City in December 2024.

River Plate still have a part to play in his development, having given him his first senior start in the Trofeo de Campeones earlier this month against Rosario Central. Having become a full-fledged first-team member, Echeverri will be expected to add to his solitary start for his boyhood club.

Claudio Echeverri is a highly-rated talent

Over the last few months, the name of Claudio Echeverri has attracted a great deal of interest due to his top-level displays, especially for his country.

Diablito, as the youngster is referred to, was captain of his country’s U-17 team as they participated in the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Indonesia. He scored five goals, including a hat-trick against Brazil to help them finish in fourth place.

Echeverri, who will turn 18 on January 2nd, made four league appearances, all off the bench, for River Plate in 2023. The teenage sensation has been likened to compatriot Lionel Messi for his style of play and position.

Manchester City have a serious talent on their hands, and they want him to develop in a familiar environment. They will hope that he is able to make an instant impact once he arrives next December.