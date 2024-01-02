Chelsea look to trigger release clause of Estevao Willian

Chelsea are evaluating triggering the release clause of Palmeiras youngster Estevao Willian as they anticipate fierce competition from Barcelona, as per Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

Having already secured youngsters from the Brazilian Serie A such as Gabriel Angelo, Andrey Santos, and Deivid Washington, the Blues are set to raid the Brazilian market again for one of its most promising prospects, as they consider a formal offer for Estevao.

Barcelona – whom Estevao had previously expressed admiration for – are interested in the 16-year-old and Galetti reveals that Chelsea are set to accelerate talks with Palmeiras to sign the young forward.

Estevao has a contract at the Allianz Parque that is set to expire in 2026, and he has a £52m release clause, according to the journalist.

South American gem

Born in April 2007, Estevao is set to turn 18 in 2025, and Chelsea are eyeing a strategy similar to Real Madrid’s successful move with striker Endrick.

The 16-year-old, having already become a first-team regular for Abel Ferreira’s side has attracted attention from high-profile clubs across Europe. Notably, Barcelona and Chelsea are among those vying for Estevao’s signature as the young talent continues to make waves in age-group football.

Estevao has become a highly sought-after talent, with his standout performances in age-group football capturing the attention of top European clubs. As a pivotal member of Brazil’s under-17 squad in the World Cup, the 16-year-old made significant contributions, playing a role in three goals across five matches.

In Brazil, he is lauded as ‘Messinho,’ a moniker earned for his exceptional ball-manipulation skills, drawing parallels with the legendary Lionel Messi. This recognition underscores Estevao’s potential as an exciting prospect in the football world.

Chelsea already have promising attacking talents in their squad such as Deivid Washington, Jimmy-Jay Morgan, Leo Castledine, and Tyrique George, but despite securing promising young talents, Chelsea faces a pressing need for immediate attacking prowess, with Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja falling short in delivering this season.

The club have been linked to a £100 million ($126 million) move for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen in January. However, the potential uncertainty surrounding Financial Fair Play (FFP) restrictions poses a threat to the realization of this deal.

Hence, Chelsea must navigate these challenges to reinforce their attacking options in the upcoming transfer window.